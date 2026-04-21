Scotiabank Has Optimistic View of DPM Metals FY2026 Earnings

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for DPM Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DPM Metals' current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

DPMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DPM Metals has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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DPM Metals Trading Down 1.7%

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. DPM Metals has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.80.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). DPM Metals had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $352.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million.

DPM Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

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