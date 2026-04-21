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Scotiabank Has Optimistic View of DPM Metals FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
DPM Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for DPM Metals to $3.62 (from $3.45) and maintains an Outperform rating, versus a street consensus of $3.53.
  • In the most recent quarter DPM Metals reported $0.77 EPS (missing the $0.79 estimate) but beat on revenue at $352.4M, and showed strong profitability with a 23.6% ROE and 38.9% net margin.
  • DPM Metals (Dundee Precious Metals) is a gold‑and‑copper producer focused on Bulgaria (Chelopech and Krumovgrad); the stock opened at $38.55 (down ~1.7%), with a market cap of $8.55B and a P/E of ~20.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DPM Metals.

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for DPM Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DPM Metals' current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

DPMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DPM Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DPM Metals has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPMLF

DPM Metals Trading Down 1.7%

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. DPM Metals has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.80.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). DPM Metals had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $352.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million.

DPM Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc OTCMKTS: DPMLF is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company's primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company's production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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