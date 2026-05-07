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Scotiabank Has Pessimistic View of CIGI FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Colliers International Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Colliers to $6.26 (from $6.29), trimmed its price target to $150 and kept an "Outperform" rating, below the $6.40 consensus estimate.
  • Colliers slightly missed the quarter with EPS of $0.91 (vs. $0.92 expected) and revenue of $1.13 billion (vs. $1.26 billion expected), though revenue was up 15.1% year-over-year.
  • Shares trade around $99 with a PE of 61.2 and a wide gap to the average analyst price target of $162.89, while institutional investors hold roughly 80% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI - Free Report) TSE: CIGI - Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst H. Gupta now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.29. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group's current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Colliers International Group's FY2027 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI - Get Free Report) TSE: CIGI last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Colliers International Group's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIGI. Scotia cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised Colliers International Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.87.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 78.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,415 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 45,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 190.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company's real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

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