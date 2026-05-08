Scotiabank Has Positive View of Orla Mining FY2026 Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining's current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORLA. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

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Orla Mining Stock Down 2.0%

Orla Mining stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 9.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 41.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,251,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,765 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company's stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

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