Scotiabank Issues Negative Forecast for Orla Mining Earnings

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$35.00 price target on Orla Mining and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$31.06.

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Orla Mining Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$19.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.43. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$11.86 and a 52-week high of C$29.99.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$506.00 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

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