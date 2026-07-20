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Scotiabank Issues Optimistic Estimate for Methanex Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Methanex logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank boosted its FY2026 EPS estimate for Methanex to $11.27 per share, up from $10.37, well above the current consensus estimate of $5.95.
  • Methanex recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.42 on revenue of C$1.35 billion, but the company still showed negative return on equity and net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: National Bank Financial upgraded Methanex to strong-buy, while RBC downgraded it to hold; the stock’s average target price is C$60.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Methanex.

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX - Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH - Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.37. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Methanex (TSE:MX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Methanex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of MX opened at C$76.73 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyung Wan (Fred) Lee sold 7,975 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.02, for a total transaction of C$701,959.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,300.50. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sergio Almarza sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.24, for a total value of C$86,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,070 shares in the company, valued at C$1,385,876.80. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 278,000 shares of company stock worth $23,636,345 and sold 13,475 shares worth $1,175,470. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Methanex (TSE:MX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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