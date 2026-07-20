Scotiabank Issues Optimistic Estimate for Methanex Earnings

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX - Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH - Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.37. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Methanex (TSE:MX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter.

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Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Methanex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$60.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of MX opened at C$76.73 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kyung Wan (Fred) Lee sold 7,975 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.02, for a total transaction of C$701,959.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,300.50. The trade was a 61.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Sergio Almarza sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.24, for a total value of C$86,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,070 shares in the company, valued at C$1,385,876.80. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 278,000 shares of company stock worth $23,636,345 and sold 13,475 shares worth $1,175,470. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

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