Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Montauk Renewables from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Montauk Renewables from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.00.

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Montauk Renewables Trading Up 1.8%

MNTK traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 196,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,951. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 million, a P/E ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.18. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,055 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,049 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,687 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 32,364 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,700 shares of the company's stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas, specializing in the capture and conversion of landfill gas into clean energy products. The company’s core operations focus on the design, development and operation of landfill gas collection systems that extract methane and other biogases generated by municipal solid waste. Montauk processes this gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for pipeline injection and also generates electricity for sale to utilities and commercial consumers.

Through its subsidiaries, Montauk provides a suite of environmental and waste‐management services across the United States and Canada.

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