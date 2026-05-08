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Scotiabank Predicts Novagold Resources FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Novagold Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank analyst O. Habib forecasts Novagold will report FY2026 EPS of ($0.22) and maintains a Strong-Buy rating, also estimating FY2027 EPS at ($0.22).
  • Market consensus ranks the stock as a Buy (one Strong Buy, seven Buy, one Hold) with a consensus target price of $13.26.
  • Shares opened at $8.52 (down 5.6%), giving a market cap of about $3.74 billion, with a 12‑month trading range of $3.37 to $14.40.
  • Interested in Novagold Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG - Free Report) TSE: NG - Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novagold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Scotiabank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novagold Resources' current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Novagold Resources' FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Novagold Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Novagold Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "speculative buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $13.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Novagold Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novagold Resources

Novagold Resources Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 88.72, a quick ratio of 88.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novagold Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company's stock.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.

The company's flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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