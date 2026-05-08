Scotiabank Predicts Novagold Resources FY2026 Earnings

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG - Free Report) TSE: NG - Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novagold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Scotiabank currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novagold Resources' current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Novagold Resources' FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Novagold Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Novagold Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "speculative buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novagold Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $13.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Novagold Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.26.

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Novagold Resources Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 88.72, a quick ratio of 88.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novagold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novagold Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company's stock.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

Novagold Resources Inc is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm is focused on advancing large-scale precious metals projects through disciplined project management, environmental stewardship and community engagement. Novagold maintains a lean corporate structure while leveraging partnerships and industry expertise to advance its projects toward production.

The company's flagship asset is the Donlin Gold project in Alaska, a 50/50 joint venture with Barrick Gold Corporation.

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