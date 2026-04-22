Scotiabank Raises Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber's current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share.

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West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C($13.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised West Fraser Timber from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$99.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFG

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE WFG opened at C$90.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.74. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$80.82 and a 1-year high of C$108.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

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