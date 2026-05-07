Scotiabank Reduces Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL - Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.24. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear's current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.77.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.8%

GIL stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear's payout ratio is 58.24%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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