Scotiabank Weighs in on Cameco's FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco's current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cameco from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.13.

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Cameco Trading Up 8.1%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $123.73 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $607.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $598.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cameco's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Cameco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 3.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Cameco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cameco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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