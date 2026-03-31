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SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
SDI Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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SDI Group plc (LON:SDI - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.07 and traded as low as GBX 63. SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 63, with a volume of 136,834 shares trading hands.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.07. The company has a market cap of £65.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 235,217 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79, for a total value of £185,821.43. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SDI Group

(Get Free Report)

About SDI Group plc: SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI's current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation. SDI's growth strategy is twofold: 1) through the enhancement of its portfolio companies (organic growth) and, 2) through the identification and acquisition of complementary, niche technology businesses with established reputations in global markets (inorganic growth).

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