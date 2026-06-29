SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $895,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 580,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,956,400. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total transaction of $928,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $897,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $915,700.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $872,600.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $825,100.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $843,300.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $872,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $961,600.00.

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SEA Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SEA stock opened at $91.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in SEA by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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