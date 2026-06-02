SEA (NYSE:SE) COO Sells $961,600.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,270,400. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $894,700.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $878,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $863,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $881,100.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $886,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $946,100.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.78, for a total value of $867,800.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $836,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00.

Get SEA alerts: Sign Up

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. SEA's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 114.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 9.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEA wasn't on the list.

While SEA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here