SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $73,656.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,878,228. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $71,112.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $68,592.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $69,296.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $66,384.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $66,128.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $65,568.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $64,096.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $63,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

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SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.42 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about SEA

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/valuation argument — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded SE, arguing ~22x P/E looks attractive given strong revenue and EBITDA growth and stable contributions from Garena and Monee, supporting a recovery thesis. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/valuation argument — A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded SE, arguing ~22x P/E looks attractive given strong revenue and EBITDA growth and stable contributions from Garena and Monee, supporting a recovery thesis. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokers remain constructive — Multiple sell‑side firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a material upside to current levels, which can attract buyers if fundamentals hold. Read More.

Brokers remain constructive — Multiple sell‑side firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a material upside to current levels, which can attract buyers if fundamentals hold. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small routine insider sales — Executives like Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang sold small lots (800 shares each) at ~ $88.89; these look like routine diversification rather than a definitive red flag. Read More.

Small routine insider sales — Executives like Jingye Chen and Yanjun Wang sold small lots (800 shares each) at ~ $88.89; these look like routine diversification rather than a definitive red flag. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership concentration — Roughly ~60% of SE is held by institutions; that concentration can amplify moves in either direction but also reflects continued professional investor interest. Read More.

Institutional ownership concentration — Roughly ~60% of SE is held by institutions; that concentration can amplify moves in either direction but also reflects continued professional investor interest. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma executed very large block sales (hundreds of thousands of shares across filings, totaling ~$30M+), significantly trimming his stake; large director sales typically weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma executed very large block sales (hundreds of thousands of shares across filings, totaling ~$30M+), significantly trimming his stake; large director sales typically weigh on sentiment and liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO sale — COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~3% of his holding) at ~ $88.88; multiple senior‑level sales this month amplify negative optics for near‑term sentiment. Read More.

COO sale — COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares (~3% of his holding) at ~ $88.88; multiple senior‑level sales this month amplify negative optics for near‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed Q1 results — SE beat revenue but missed EPS ($0.63 vs. $0.91 est.), showing strong top‑line growth but earnings/margin variability that keeps short‑term sentiment fragile. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEA

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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