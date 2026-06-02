SEA (NYSE:SE) Insider Sells $76,888.00 in Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $76,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $653,548. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $70,448.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $70,864.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $75,704.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $66,992.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $69,432.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $70,704.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $95.27 on Tuesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.54.

View Our Latest Report on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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