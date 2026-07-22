SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share and revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.30 million. On average, analysts expect SEACOR Marine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SMHI opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 10,565 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $84,942.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 273,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,703.80. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $116,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 497,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,994,170.18. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,162 shares of company stock valued at $647,224. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine NYSE: SMHI is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings' offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

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