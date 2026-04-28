Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading Down 2.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $553.20 and last traded at $579.03. 5,139,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 4,033,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $605.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $535.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.8%

The company's fifty day moving average is $441.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total transaction of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 223 shares in the company, valued at $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $46,476,441 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,642,796,000 after acquiring an additional 442,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,621,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,343,683,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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