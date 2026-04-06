SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) CFO John Charles O'hara Sells 10,000 Shares

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 245,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $594,339.90. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Charles O'hara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,900.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $30,200.00.

Get SEALSQ alerts: Sign Up

SEALSQ Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LAES traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. 6,348,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. SEALSQ Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of SEALSQ to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SEALSQ by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SEALSQ by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEALSQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEALSQ wasn't on the list.

While SEALSQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here