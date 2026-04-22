SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) CFO Sells $27,900.00 in Stock

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) CFO John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 316,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,905.05. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Charles O'hara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $26,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of SEALSQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $30,200.00.

Get SEALSQ alerts: Sign Up

SEALSQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAES traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,235,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. SEALSQ Corp. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $8.71.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEALSQ Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAES shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEALSQ

Institutional Trading of SEALSQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SEALSQ by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEALSQ by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SEALSQ during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company's stock.

SEALSQ Company Profile

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEALSQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEALSQ wasn't on the list.

While SEALSQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here