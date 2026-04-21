SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading Up 7.3% - Time to Buy?

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.1550. Approximately 6,907,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 9,597,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LAES shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SEALSQ from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut SEALSQ from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SEALSQ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on SEALSQ in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAES

SEALSQ Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that SEALSQ Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jean-Pierre Enguent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Charles O'hara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $26,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 336,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $904,095.55. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,150.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,223,216 shares of the company's stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 2,576,003 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in SEALSQ by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 584,767 shares of the company's stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SEALSQ by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,523 shares of the company's stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 433,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading

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