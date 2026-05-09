Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and traded as low as $8.95. Secom shares last traded at $8.9750, with a volume of 133,474 shares trading hands.

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Secom Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 8.60%.

About Secom

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company's core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan's first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

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