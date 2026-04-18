Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Security Federal Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFDL - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.09 and traded as high as $35.05. Security Federal shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

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Security Federal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and multi-family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects.

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