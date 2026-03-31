Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 774,578 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 26th total of 904,811 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEER. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Seer to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Seer currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Seer Price Performance

SEER traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 109,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,747. Seer has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Seer had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 443.96%.The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Seer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 685.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,717 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer's platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company's flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

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