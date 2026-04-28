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SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
SEGRO logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: SEGRO opened at $8.91 versus a prior close of $9.6756 (about an 8% drop) and last traded at $8.91 on light volume (893 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is weak: MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Reduce" with 1 Buy, 4 Hold and 2 Sell; notable recent moves include downgrades from UBS and Goldman and an upgrade from Jefferies.
  • Mixed fundamentals: the stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($9.84) and 200‑day ($9.74) moving averages, while the company has low leverage (debt/equity 0.36) but weak liquidity (current and quick ratios of 0.50).
  • Five stocks we like better than SEGRO.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.6756, but opened at $8.91. SEGRO shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 893 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded SEGRO to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Report on SEGXF

SEGRO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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