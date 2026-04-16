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SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
SEGRO logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before the open from $10.10 to $9.74 and last traded at $9.35 on very light volume (565 shares), indicating a sudden negative move.
  • Analyst sentiment is weak—MarketBeat shows an average rating of “Reduce” (one Buy, four Hold, two Sell) with recent downgrades from UBS and Goldman Sachs despite a prior upgrade from Jefferies.
  • Technically and financially, the stock is trading near its 50‑day ($9.98) and 200‑day ($9.69) moving averages, with modest leverage (debt/equity 0.36) but low liquidity (current and quick ratios 0.50).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SEGRO.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.74. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 565 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. UBS Group lowered SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded SEGRO to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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