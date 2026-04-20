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SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
SEGRO logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares of SEGRO gapped up, opening at $10.00 versus a prior close of $9.35 and last trading at $10.01 on very light volume (990 shares).
  • Analyst coverage is mixed and cautious — MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Reduce" with 1 Buy, 4 Hold and 2 Sell ratings.
  • SEGRO is a FTSE 100 REIT focused on modern warehousing and logistics; its liquidity ratios are low (current and quick ratio 0.50), debt-to-equity is 0.36, and the 50- and 200-day moving averages are about $9.94 and $9.71.
  • Interested in SEGRO? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $10.00. SEGRO shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group cut SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEGRO to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEGRO

SEGRO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

SEGRO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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