SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $10.00. SEGRO shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 990 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEGXF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group cut SEGRO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEGRO to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEGRO

SEGRO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO PLC OTCMKTS: SEGXF is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

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