SEI Investments (SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SEI Investments to announce earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $636.3520 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SEI Investments Stock Down 1.3%

SEI Investments stock opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,389.48. This represents a 38.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,332 shares of company stock worth $9,908,883. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 766,775 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $65,061,000 after buying an additional 346,696 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in SEI Investments by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,343,757 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $114,018,000 after buying an additional 317,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,841 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 247,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 37.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,694 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 221,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,694 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 180,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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