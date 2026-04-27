Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.5880. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $6.5880, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

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Seiko Epson Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company's core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

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