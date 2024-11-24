Seldon Capital LP Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Seldon Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,376 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 5.2% of Seldon Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seldon Capital LP's holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,185 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,936 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.9 %

VRT stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

