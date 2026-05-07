SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Upgraded at Noble Financial

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLQT. Zacks Research upgraded SelectQuote from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SelectQuote from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SelectQuote

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of SLQT opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $210.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 5.60%.The company had revenue of $430.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 6.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in SelectQuote by 44.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 90.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SelectQuote by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc NYSE: SLQT is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.

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