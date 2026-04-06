SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Up 9.5% - What's Next?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) shares rose 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.5240. Approximately 1,385,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,356,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.22.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2,093.8% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 6,032,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,938 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 23,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,715,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 2,704,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,428 shares of the company's stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,379,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,387,849 shares of the company's stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,073,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,171 shares of the company's stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 827,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company's stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms' tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient's own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company's lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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