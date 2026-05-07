Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.870-5.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.100-5.700 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

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Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 95.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.44 per share, for a total transaction of $93,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,440. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $109,066.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,091,598.08. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and sold 7,539 shares worth $706,906. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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