Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.Sempra Energy's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy updated its FY 2027 guidance to 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 4.870-5.370 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Sempra Energy's conference call:

Oncor received a PUCT base rate settlement that raises the authorized equity layer to 43.5% , authorized ROE to 9.75% and cost of debt to 4.94% , and its inaugural UTM filing seeks recovery of $4.4B of T&D placed in service with final rates expected in H2 2026, which should reduce regulatory lag and support stronger earnings and credit metrics during elevated capex.

, authorized ROE to and cost of debt to , and its inaugural UTM filing seeks recovery of of T&D placed in service with final rates expected in H2 2026, which should reduce regulatory lag and support stronger earnings and credit metrics during elevated capex. SDG&E filed an uncontested TO6 settlement with FERC that would increase its authorized ROE to 10.28% on a hypothetical 54% equity structure (subject to FERC approval expected in H2 2026) and be retroactive to June 1, 2025, potentially improving returns for the California utility segment.

on a hypothetical 54% equity structure (subject to FERC approval expected in H2 2026) and be retroactive to June 1, 2025, potentially improving returns for the California utility segment. Sempra is progressing toward closing the Sempra Infrastructure Partners transaction in Q2–Q3 2026 after receiving key FERC and antitrust approvals, and plans to recycle proceeds to its utilities, pay down parent debt, deconsolidate SI and strengthen its credit profile.

ECA LNG Phase 1 achieved mechanical completion and introduced feed gas for startup; Sempra expects to produce its first LNG next month and reach substantial completion this summer, at which point LNG revenues from long‑term contracts will begin.

Sempra reported solid Q1 results (GAAP EPS $1.58, adjusted EPS $1.51), affirmed full‑year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $4.80–$5.30 and long‑term EPS growth of 7%–9%, and is executing a $65B capital plan focused on Texas (deployed $3B in Q1) with ~$9B of identified incremental opportunities.

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Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,296,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,909. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.6575 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is presently 95.29%.

Trending Headlines about Sempra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $109,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $146,789.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,895.54. This trade represents a 24.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and have sold 7,539 shares worth $706,906. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 53,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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