Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.100-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.870-5.370 EPS.

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Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SRE opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 95.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sempra Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 1,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $109,066.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,091,598.08. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $451,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,304.82. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and have sold 7,539 shares valued at $706,906. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,155 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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