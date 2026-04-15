SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.9550, with a volume of 183631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of SEMrush in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEMrush

SEMrush Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.50.

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SEMrush had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $117.66 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEMrush

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 404,249 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $4,814,605.59. Following the sale, the president owned 580,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,279.92. This trade represents a 41.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 7,174,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,588,062.84. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEMrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth $41,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 29.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,890 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 96.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 56.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,284 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in SEMrush by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,933 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company's stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider specializing in online visibility management and digital marketing analytics. Its cloud-based platform offers tools for search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising research, content marketing, social media management, and competitive intelligence. By aggregating data across search engines, advertising networks, and social platforms, the company enables marketers to track keyword rankings, audit websites, analyze backlink profiles, and uncover competitor strategies.

The company's flagship offering, the SEMrush toolkit, includes modules for keyword research, site auditing, position tracking, backlink analysis, and content optimization.

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