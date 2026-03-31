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Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Senior logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Senior plc gapped up at the open, rising from C$3.36 to C$3.71 — a 10.4% increase — with trading volume of 9,750 shares.
  • The company shows healthy short-term liquidity (quick ratio 1.22, current ratio 1.69) and moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.34), and the 50‑day moving average (C$3.26) sits above the 200‑day moving average (C$2.84), suggesting recent upward momentum.
  • Senior plc designs and manufactures high-technology components and systems for aerospace, defense, land vehicles and power markets, operating through its Aerospace and Flexonics segments.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Senior.

Shares of Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.36, but opened at C$3.71. Senior shares last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 9,750 shares.

Senior Stock Up 10.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.84.

Senior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace segment comprise fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, fluid systems, and ducting and control products; and structures consist of precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

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