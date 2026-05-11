Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.43% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.13.

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Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 5.7%

SENS stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 213.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

In other Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock news, Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 119,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,058.63. This trade represents a 17.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 17,225 shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $99,732.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,696.97. This trade represents a 2.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSK plc purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

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