Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 14.7% in April

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 422,044 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 368,090 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,932 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 139,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 26.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 573,389 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 118,628 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.5% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 452,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 128,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 28.1% in the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company's SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare's systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company's flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

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