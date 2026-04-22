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Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Seplat Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seplat Energy shares hit a new 52‑week high of GBX 546 (prior close GBX 531) on Wednesday, with 106,151 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive — Canaccord raised its price target to GBX 570 with a "buy" rating, and MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy rating (consensus target GBX 447.50).
  • Seplat, Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil & gas producer, averaged ~48,152 boepd in 9M 2023 and has a market cap of £3.28bn, P/E 20.22, PEG 0.09 and debt/equity 61.26, while its 50‑day (GBX 459.89) and 200‑day (GBX 349.05) moving averages indicate an upward trend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 546.01 and last traded at GBX 546, with a volume of 106151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Seplat Energy from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seplat Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 447.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEPL

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 459.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 349.05.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seplat Energy is Nigeria's leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023. Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria's energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria's rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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