Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 546.01 and last traded at GBX 546, with a volume of 106151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 531.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Seplat Energy from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seplat Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 447.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEPL

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 459.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 349.05.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy is Nigeria's leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023. Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria's energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria's rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

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