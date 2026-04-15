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Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Seplat Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seplat Energy hit a new 52-week high of GBX 515 (last GBX 511.86) on Wednesday with 598,359 shares traded, and Canaccord raised its price target to GBX 570 while maintaining a "Buy" rating; MarketBeat's consensus rating is also Buy (consensus target GBX 447.50).
  • The company is Nigeria's leading independent oil & gas producer (48,152 boepd in 9M 2023) and is positioning to support the country's energy transition; it has a market cap of £3.10bn, PE 19.11, PEG 0.09, debt-to-equity 61.26 and liquidity ratios just above 1 (quick 1.40, current 1.09).
  • Interested in Seplat Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 and last traded at GBX 511.86, with a volume of 598359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Seplat Energy from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Seplat Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 447.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.05.

About Seplat Energy

(Get Free Report)

Seplat Energy is Nigeria's leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023. Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria's energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria's rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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