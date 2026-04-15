Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 and last traded at GBX 511.86, with a volume of 598359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Seplat Energy from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Seplat Energy has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 447.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.17. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.05.

About Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy is Nigeria's leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023. Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria's energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria's rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

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