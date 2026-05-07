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Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Seraphim Space Investment Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Seraphim Space Investment Trust hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 236.50 and last at GBX 233.20 on heavy volume of 1,134,693 shares (previous close GBX 223).
  • The trust has a market cap of £552.67 million, a P/E of 5.65, 50‑day/200‑day SMAs of GBX 166.56/129.01 and a beta of 2.18; it reported quarterly EPS of GBX (0.89) alongside a reported net margin of 1,940.84% and ROE of 20.81%.
  • Seraphim is the world's first listed Space Tech fund, targeting early and growth‑stage companies focused on climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.
  • Five stocks we like better than Seraphim Space Investment Trust.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.50 and last traded at GBX 233.20, with a volume of 1134693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.01. The company has a market cap of £552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (0.89) EPS for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a net margin of 1,940.84% and a return on equity of 20.81%.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The world's first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

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