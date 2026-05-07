Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.50 and last traded at GBX 233.20, with a volume of 1134693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.

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Seraphim Space Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.01. The company has a market cap of £552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX (0.89) EPS for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a net margin of 1,940.84% and a return on equity of 20.81%.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

The world's first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

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