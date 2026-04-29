Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 997 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 997 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $10,897.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,322.72. This trade represents a 76.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,125 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,437.50.

On Friday, April 24th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,143 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $24,473.06.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,327 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $25,969.32.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,064 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $22,848.48.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 872 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $9,775.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 762 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $8,511.54.

On Friday, April 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,701 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $18,847.08.

On Thursday, April 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,717 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $29,723.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,590 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $27,479.90.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $15,247.33.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 85,767 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,698. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $709.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is 111.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VINP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINP

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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