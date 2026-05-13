Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Given New $16.60 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.35% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Serve Robotics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.51.

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Serve Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,669. Serve Robotics has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $667.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,639.98% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Serve Robotics

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 14,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $135,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,293,976 shares in the company, valued at $30,502,217.76. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 3,888 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $36,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,302,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,060,807.38. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,870 shares of company stock valued at $804,859. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company's stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Serve Robotics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFSG Corp boosted its holdings in Serve Robotics by 27.6% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 11,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

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