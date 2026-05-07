Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to Issue Dividend Increase - $0.36 Per Share

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a 5.9% increase from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Service Corporation International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Service Corporation International has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Corporation International to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

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Service Corporation International Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE SCI opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The business's 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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