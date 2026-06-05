ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceTitan from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.80.

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ServiceTitan Trading Up 2.3%

TTAN opened at $74.33 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 0.13.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceTitan will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michele O'connor sold 5,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $360,058.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,897,301.76. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $224,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $69.86. This trade represents a 99.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $2,281,468. Insiders own 39.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceTitan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 16.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about ServiceTitan

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About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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