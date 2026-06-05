ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTAN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on ServiceTitan in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.93.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Stock Up 5.8%

TTAN stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $78.63. 2,779,121 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04. ServiceTitan has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.13.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. ServiceTitan's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In other ServiceTitan news, CFO David Sherry sold 17,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $1,241,971.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,025 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,926.50. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $224,949.20. Following the sale, the president owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69.86. This represents a 99.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,468. Insiders own 39.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Further Reading

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