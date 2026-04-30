SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.7050, but opened at $8.29. SES shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 600 shares.

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SES Trading Up 7.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES OTCMKTS: SGBAF is a leading global satellite operator headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The company provides end-to-end satellite communications services, leveraging a fleet of geostationary satellites under the ASTRA and SES brands, as well as medium-earth orbit satellites through its O3b network. SES serves a diverse range of customers in the broadcast, telecom, maritime, aviation and government sectors, delivering managed video distribution and high-throughput data connectivity solutions worldwide.

The company's video business enables broadcasters and content distributors to reach television audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

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