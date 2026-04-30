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SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
SES logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up, opening at $8.29 versus a prior close of $7.7050 (about +7.6%) in light premarket trading, though volume was low at roughly 600 shares.
  • The latest quarter showed EPS of ($0.09) on $1.03 billion revenue with a negative net margin (-4.07%) and a negative PE, but analysts forecast a full-year EPS of 0.05; liquidity ratios are below 1 and debt-to-equity is 2.03.
  • SES is a leading global satellite operator (notably the ASTRA and O3b fleets) providing video and high-throughput connectivity across broadcast, telecom, maritime, aviation and government markets, with a market cap of about $4.62 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than SES.

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.7050, but opened at $8.29. SES shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 600 shares.

SES Trading Up 7.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.79.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES OTCMKTS: SGBAF is a leading global satellite operator headquartered in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The company provides end-to-end satellite communications services, leveraging a fleet of geostationary satellites under the ASTRA and SES brands, as well as medium-earth orbit satellites through its O3b network. SES serves a diverse range of customers in the broadcast, telecom, maritime, aviation and government sectors, delivering managed video distribution and high-throughput data connectivity solutions worldwide.

The company's video business enables broadcasters and content distributors to reach television audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SES Right Now?

Before you consider SES, you'll want to hear this.

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While SES currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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