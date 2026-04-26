Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 93.4% in April

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 114,424 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the March 31st total of 59,150 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

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Seven and I Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Seven and I has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

About Seven and I

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company's core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

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