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Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 93.4% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Seven and I logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Seven & I surged 93.4% in April to 114,424 shares (as of April 15), with a very low days-to-cover ratio of 0.3 days, indicating limited short-covering pressure given current volume.
  • SVNDY opened at $11.96 and was down 1.9%, trading below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low of $11.90; the company has a market cap of $28.47 billion and a P/E of 15.14.
  • Seven & I is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its 7-Eleven convenience-store operations and also includes supermarkets, department stores, foodservice, and financial services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 114,424 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the March 31st total of 59,150 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seven and I Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SVNDY stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Seven and I has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

About Seven and I

(Get Free Report)

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company's core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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