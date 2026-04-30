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Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Seven and I logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high trading volume: 544,077 shares changed hands mid-day, a ~190% increase from the prior session's 187,733 shares, while the stock was roughly flat at $11.91 (previous close $11.85).
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: Market cap about $28.46 billion with a P/E of 15.13 and beta 0.46, and leverage/liquidity metrics showing debt-to-equity 0.84 and ratios below 1 (quick 0.67, current 0.79).
  • Technical context: The share price is trading below both the 50-day ($13.12) and 200-day ($13.60) moving averages, indicating recent downward pressure despite the volume spike.
  • Five stocks we like better than Seven and I.

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 544,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session's volume of 187,733 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $11.85.

Seven and I Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

About Seven and I

(Get Free Report)

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company's core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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