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Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Seven and I logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $12.08 versus the prior close of $12.61, with the last trade at $12.6625 and 7,841 shares traded.
  • Seven & I has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E of 15.92, debt-to-equity of 0.78 and liquidity ratios (quick 0.71, current 0.81); its 50- and 200-day moving averages are $13.73 and $13.66, and it is best known for operating 7-Eleven convenience stores.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.08. Seven and I shares last traded at $12.6625, with a volume of 7,841 shares traded.

Seven and I Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

Seven and I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven & I Holdings Co, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based diversified retail holding company best known for its convenience store operations under the 7-Eleven banner. Established as a holding company in 2005 through the reorganization of legacy retail businesses, Seven & I groups a portfolio of retail and service businesses including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, foodservice operations, and financial services.

The company's core activity is the development and franchising of convenience stores that offer a mix of prepared foods, grocery items, daily necessities and quick-service retail products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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